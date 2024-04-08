AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.42 on Monday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

