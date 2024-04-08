Uniswap Market Capitalization Reaches $6.97 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.97 billion and $129.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $11.64 or 0.00016099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00143932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.32811136 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 981 active market(s) with $126,968,438.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

