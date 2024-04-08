Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1,761.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXE opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

