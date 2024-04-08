VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,604 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

