Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $438.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

