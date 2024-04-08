Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 291,811 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 251,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

PSEP opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

