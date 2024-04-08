Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 789,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.36 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

