Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,138,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $63.54 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.