Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 160.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $545.87 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.38 and a 200-day moving average of $491.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

