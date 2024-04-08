Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

