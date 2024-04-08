Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 2,047 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 898,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

