Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 974 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.