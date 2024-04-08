Americana Partners LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,458,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 60,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

