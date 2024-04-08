Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.56 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

