Americana Partners LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X MLP ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MLPA stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

