Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.