Americana Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $215.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

