Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $839.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

