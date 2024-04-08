Americana Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $285.53 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

