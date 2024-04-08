Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

