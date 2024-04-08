Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Cementos Argos stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Read More

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

