Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

RNP opened at $20.29 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

