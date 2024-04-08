Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
RNP opened at $20.29 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Setting up for a Breakout
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.