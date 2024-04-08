Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on May 13th

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2357 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Swire Pacific Price Performance
SWRAY opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.
About Swire Pacific
