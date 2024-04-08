Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on May 13th

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2357 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

SWRAY opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

