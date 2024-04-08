Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.1%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $563.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 84.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

