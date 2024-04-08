Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

PEG stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,074,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,747,000 after buying an additional 1,534,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

