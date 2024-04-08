TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TaskUs by 142.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $956.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.15.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

