Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $496.29

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,736,000 after purchasing an additional 105,713 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.72 and a 200 day moving average of $441.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.