EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.