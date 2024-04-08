Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $574.58.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $756,176,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $543.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

