Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

