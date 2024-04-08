Analysts Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $119.44

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $106.86 on Monday. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

