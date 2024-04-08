89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $28.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

ETNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETNB

89bio Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after buying an additional 956,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 322,339 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in 89bio by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.