Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,216 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.56 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

