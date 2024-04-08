Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $865.23.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $948.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $898.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.39. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

