Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $158.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.38.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $126.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

