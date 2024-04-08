Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $178.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.85.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $156.35 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants



Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

