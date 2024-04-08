Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $93.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Welltower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.