Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $93.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.
WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
