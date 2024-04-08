Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $34.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after buying an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after purchasing an additional 746,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

