Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.29.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $90,859,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $142.50 on Monday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

