Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,875,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.