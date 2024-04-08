Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Curaleaf Trading Up 7.5 %

CURLF opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

