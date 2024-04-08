TD Cowen Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

