Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

