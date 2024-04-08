Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $42.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

