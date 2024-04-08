HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 814.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 820.51 ($10.30).

HSBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.04) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.48), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($669,965.05). In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.48), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($669,965.05). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,706.63). 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 612.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 617.35. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 558.30 ($7.01) and a one year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,333.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

