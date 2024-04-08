Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $256.80

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.80.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $241.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

