Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nokia Oyj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.