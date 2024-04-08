First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get First Busey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,274. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,219.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,917 shares of company stock valued at $117,215 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $159,091. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after buying an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,287,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.