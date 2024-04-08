MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

MDXG stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

