Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $98.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.1 %

LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.